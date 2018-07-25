Getting your own business off the ground can be as difficult as it is rewarding. And when those inevitable challenges arise (or even before they do), it often seems that just about everyone — from your old coworker to your aunt who made it big in the tech boom decades ago — has some type of advice to share. But actually valuable, implementable advice? That comes from women who have started and run successful businesses in the last few years, turning one-person ventures into full-on enterprises.
In partnership with Intuit, the maker of QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, and other programs that keep you in control of your personal and professional finances, we asked female founders and CEOs across fashion, food, communications, and other industries to share their single best piece of advice for starting a business — from pitching your idea to fundraising to just maintaining your cool while you turn your dream project into a reality. Whether you want to open a restaurant, reinvent e-commerce, or use your personal experience and wisdom to inspire others, these crucial pieces of advice should help guide you from the get-go.