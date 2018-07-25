Getting your own business off the ground can be as difficult as it is rewarding. And when those inevitable challenges arise (or even before they do), it often seems that just about everyone — from your old coworker to your aunt who made it big in the tech boom decades ago — has some type of advice to share. But actually valuable, implementable advice? That comes from women who have started and run successful businesses in the last few years, turning one-person ventures into full-on enterprises.