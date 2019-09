What we never expected, until the idea occurred out of nowhere in mid-2015, was co-writing young adult novels. Emily was the YA reader in the relationship; Austin a journalist. We had independent aspirations of writing fiction, which we combined into the idea of cowriting. Unlike with college, we were consciously jumping off a cliff into cowriting, deciding we’d give it a go as long as we could, regardless of our inexperience collaborating or of the complications it could introduce in our romantic relationship. We’ve written multiple novels, and our relationship remains intact. In fact, we’re getting married in August, months after the release of our upcoming novel If I’m Being Honest