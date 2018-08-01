The Ultimate YA Beach Reads Of 2018

Here's our little literary secret. If you're seeking the most propulsive, compulsively readable fiction that keeps you glued to the page this summer, then you should seek out young adult books. When it comes to books I cannot, cannot put down, they're almost universally YA. When reading Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi, I cancelled plans (when my friends eventually read the book, they understood).
If you're an adult, the books on this list will make you forget that you've "graduated" into a world of responsibility. The characters in this book deal with the Things That Matter — friendship, love, fulfillment, social issues, living up to the inner Gryffindor — without cynicism. Read enough YA, and it might just make you a better person, too.
In terms of diversity, YA is also light-years ahead of adult fiction. In this round-up of the best YA summer books of 2018, you'll find characters speaking from a variety of perspectives. Click on to find the best recs of the season.