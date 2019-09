The Best YA Books Written By Black Women That You Haven't Read Yet

The number of YA books published by Black authors has steadily been declining in the U.K ., and according to the Cooperative Children’s Book Centre, about 17% of new books published in the U.S. in 2018 were by Black writers. It’s not that the writers aren’t there. There are so many talented Black women writing great YA novels — and they were there long before The Hate U Give (see: Octavia Butler) — but the stats show that their work is published less than their peers. Their work is less celebrated and promoted. So, read Angie Thomas, Nicola Yoon, and Tomi Adeyemi. They are worthy of their hype. But don’t forget that there are so many other talented Black women also occupying space in the YA genre that deserve love, too.