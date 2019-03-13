Speak is partially inspired by a sexual assault you experienced as a 13-year-old. What was revisiting that – and writing it down— like?

“I don't think a day has gone by since the attack where I haven’t thought about it. It’s always there. In some ways, the writing of the third part of Shout, which I look at the culture of manhood and toxic masculinity in my high school, helped me forgive [my rapist] a little bit. He was a lost kid in a world that didn't see him either. I am never not going wish he didn’t hurt me, but he had a lot of pain too. Looking back and reviewing my entire high school experience also helped me do the last bit of forgiving of myself. Because I was really young. When you’re 13, you think you can handle it. You think you know everything. Boy, I was wrong. I don't handle it well.”