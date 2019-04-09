What Is #OwnVoices Doing To Our Books?

That Jackson was both a sensitivity reader and an enthusiastic enforcer of YA callout culture himself — he was among the voices denouncing Amelie Wen Zhao in January— speaks to the way the community can turn on even its wokest members. People are nervous; with one exception, everyone who shared their thoughts with me for this piece requested anonymity. Clearly, the landscape has changed dramatically since The Fault in Our Stars, the massively bestselling novel whose disabled, female protagonist had very little in common with author John Green. According to today’s authors, it's not uncommon to submit a labored-over manuscript, only to be dinged for making their characters the wrong sex or race. One such rejection, sent to an aspiring writer whose story centered on a white female protagonist, read, "If you happen to write another book with a male protagonist, preferably #ownvoices… I would be glad to read it."