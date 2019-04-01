Join The Refinery29 YA Month Reading Challenge

What It's About: Welcome to Medio, an island of sharp divides between populations. Daniela has crossed more of those barriers than anyone knows. As a little girl, Dani and her family illegally crossed the border to the more prosperous side of the island so that she could attend the Medio School for Girls, which trains girls to become wives — the only social mobility available to women. At 16, she's poised to become the Primera wife to the son of a powerful government official. As a Primera, she'll be Mateo's life partner. Mateo's Segunda wife, who will eventually bear his children, happens to be Daniela's nemesis. Graduation Day is everything Dani and her family have strived for: So why is she suddenly so disillusioned?