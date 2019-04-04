The Baby-Sitters Club, But Witches: How Kate Williams Channeled '90s Classics For Her Very 2019 Novel

A couple of decades after the credits rolled on my own young adulthood, I started to work on a YA novel of my own. For years, and a couple of hundred thousand words, none of my ideas seemed to stick. Writing them was work, not fun, and I knew that if I wasn’t having fun writing it, then no one would have fun reading it. As I labored away at humorless story lines about love triangles, I kept joking that I would someday write a book called The Babysitters Coven. Though as I said it, over and over, it started to become less of a joke and more of a calling.