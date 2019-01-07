We could talk about the virtues of reading all day. Reading has been proven to make us smarter, more empathetic creatures. Plus, it's a blast (or at least it is with the right book). But actually carving time amid the daily chaos to sit and get lost in sentences can seem daunting — or near impossible.
Still, it's totally feasible to fulfill the noble resolution of reading more books this 2019 – so we called on the reading pros for advice. By "reading pros," we mean people like Crystal Patriarche, who has to read two to three books a week for her job as the CEO of Bookspark, a book publicity company, or your favorite authors, who read to hone their craft and because reading is their first love. Everyone we spoke to has a different strategy for choosing their next read, for balancing budget with desires, and for weaving the habit into their lives in general. Patriarche's trick? "I always have a book for the standing still and waiting around times, like at doctor's appointments or my sons' soccer practices — that's when I get the majority of the reading done," she told Refinery29.
Our advice is simple: Track your reads — and set a goal — with the Goodreads reading challenge. Plug into Bookstagram for recommendations and a lively community. Always read with a pen in hand. Use audiobooks to turn household drudgery or commutes into activities you actually enjoy.
Now, onto the the pros' tips on turning reading into a habit, from useful apps to "pop-up book clubs." Expect further entries as the year goes on, because there's an infinite number of tricks for fitting books into your life. Good luck, and happy reading.