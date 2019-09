Still, it's totally feasible to fulfill the noble resolution of reading more books this 2019 – so we called on the reading pros for advice. By "reading pros," we mean people like Crystal Patriarche, who has to read two to three books a week for her job as the CEO of Bookspark, a book publicity company, or your favorite authors, who read to hone their craft and because reading is their first love. Everyone we spoke to has a different strategy for choosing their next read, for balancing budget with desires, and for weaving the habit into their lives in general. Patriarche's trick? "I always have a book for the standing still and waiting around times, like at doctor's appointments or my sons' soccer practices — that's when I get the majority of the reading done," she told Refinery29.