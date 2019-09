This burgeoning genre is called "Up Lit," which stands for uplifting literature. Per a 2017 article in The Guardian , publishers say the trend started in response to the current climate leading for a desire to read about "everyday heroism, human connection, and love." People can't get enough of it. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman , essentially the poster child of Up Lit, was named Book of the Year at the British Book Awards and also won a number of people's choice awards , but it's hardly the first addition to the genre. Generally, Up Lit books track quirky, offbeat protagonists on their journeys to creating a fulfilling web of relationships. The books keep any possibility of saccharine sentimentality in check by offering up healthy doses of melancholy, too.