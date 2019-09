Summer Thrillers That Will Have You At The Edge of Your Chaise Lounge

Thriller is a broad category — there are crime thrillers, psychological thrillers, suspense thrillers, romantic thrillers. Not to get all existential, but given the breadth of the genre, what is a thriller, anyway? To me, "thriller" is a mood. It's a book that steeps you in an atmosphere of unease and peril, and then devises a mystery to keep you reading. Thrillers mess with your head, but in a good way. And, as HBO's adaptations of Big Little Lies and the forthcoming Sharp Objects demonstrate so aptly, thrillers also make fantastic fodder for prestige TV shows.