I Couldn’t Afford Therapy After I Was Laid Off So I Turned On My Xbox

It sounds too absurd to be true. How does a gaming console “cure” depression? Well, it didn’t but gaming did disquiet my emotions in ways no other coping mechanism (like journaling) did. It comforted me, like your favorite blanket as a child or that stuffed animal you couldn’t not sleep with. Playing Assassin’s Creed or The Sims was my way of grieving what I had lost or, really, what was taken from me. See, that’s what people don’t tell you about getting laid off ; it’s not just the loss of your income, but *so* much of your identity, too.