"In Max’s Fantasmas, Torres similarly constructs an alternative American reality through outlandish and polemical elements to make the audience laugh and reflect on the silliness of the systems we navigate as humans."
"Why do we need to prove we exist to faceless corporations if it’s clear we are physically in this world? Why does society prioritize the needs and demands of businesses instead of providing free healthcare to its citizens? Why do grown adults go to jump rope class to get fit? At the heart of it all, Julio seems to ask how we can escape all these existential questions."
"The human necessity of having documents — which is clear in Problemista and continues as a reflexive thread in Fantasmas — and the hoops we must jump through to get them clearly fascinates Torres."
"At the core of Torres’ productions, he is telling us that it — as in, the world we humans invented for ourselves — is really not that serious. However, what Torres’ work also reveals is there are many people who do take this world entirely too seriously."