A24’s Problemista Tells a Weird, Magical Immigration Story — & I Loved It

As Alejandro’s time to get an employment sponsorship runs out, he gets deeply involved in Elizabeth’s adventures and becomes entangled in her grief. As he helps her collect all her late husband’s paintings for a hopeful exhibition, Alejandro’s labor feels both essential and disposable to Elizabeth, a paradox that a lot of immigrants have probably experienced. Elizabeth is the embodiment of the system Alejandro is trying to navigate, a world where Alejandro is never enough, no matter how hard he tries or how hard he works. This is where the autobiographical part of the film feels true — Torres understands the feelings of fighting to stay in the U.S. while also navigating the myriad of normal life obstacles that come with adulthood. It’s really hard to be an immigrant in this country, but the magic realism embedded in Alejandro’s story makes it less terrifying, more interesting than petrifying, and life-changing.