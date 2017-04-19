Why Is Twitter Promoting A Hashtag From An Anti-Immigrant Hate Group?

Some choice quotes from Dan Stein, president of @FAIRImmigration, hate group behind purchased #BuildTheWall trend https://t.co/k8G6oej8eh pic.twitter.com/rAAvAzW1Da— Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) April 19, 2017
@FAIRImmigration, classified as a hate group by @splcenter, is paying for @Twitter ads for #BuildTheWall. Gross. Racist. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids— Jamie Redmond (@jamesonredmond) April 19, 2017
So, #BuildTheWall is trending on @Twitter as a sponsored tweet, because @jack et al gotta eat right? (I just hope it's decent tacos....? ) pic.twitter.com/uJnp9ecXYW— Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) April 19, 2017
#BuildTheWall? GTFO with this crap Twitter. pic.twitter.com/FINgb3ToPN— Kevin Diola (@KevNPlay45) April 19, 2017
Hey @Twitter you know a hate group is behind the #BuildTheWall promotion, right? What's that about building a safe community?— Mx Owl (@slaveofosiris) April 19, 2017
.@Twitter By taking ad $ from @FAIRImmigration, you are propagating #discrimination #racism & #xenophobia. #NoBanNoWall DO NOT #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/mjj9AYL5lg— Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) April 19, 2017
The fact that #BuildTheWall is being promoted is proof that companies like @twitter will do anything to make money, even promote hate— Ferenc G. Koszorus (@fgkoszorus) April 19, 2017