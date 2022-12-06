I Left the U.S. After Living Undocumented for 21 Years — Here’s What I Learned

I have also been overwhelmed by the possibilities my new life has to offer. For the first time since college, I have time to think about what I want for myself and my future, even though I am still struggling with looking further than a few months ahead. After not being able to plan a future for so long, this is wildly unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory. I am trying to lean into this new life by recognizing what a great problem it is to have. I have friends back in the U.S. who I can talk with about this, but if I decide to go through any new plans, I am still here on my own.