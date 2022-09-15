When You’re Undocumented, “Going Home” Is Complicated, Dangerous, or Even Impossible

My trip was awesome. I got to visit places in Guatemala I had never seen when I lived there. I even got to visit the town where my dad was born. My dad’s side of the family doesn’t have access to tourist visas, so I wasn’t close to them growing up. My biggest fear was that I wasn't going to feel connected to them, but that worry completely subsided the minute I saw them. They asked me so many questions about myself, and I could hear and see my dad in all of them. It was as if he were there, too. It was the best time I've ever had.