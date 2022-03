Goyo Found Herself While Rapping About Her Ancestors

Goyo doesn’t just use her creative gifts to make music that uplifts Black women and Afro-Caribbean culture and traditions; she’s also vocal about the lack of diversity and discrimination in the Latin music industry . To counter the industry’s silence around 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests , Goyo became one of the leading ambassadors of the Conciencia Collective , an organization of more than 100 artists and industry heads who joined forces to champion racial justice and equity in music. “It’s hard not to look at the current trend of Afro-Latinidad as performative,” she admits, “but I think no matter what it’s an opportunity we can leverage to create bigger changes in the spaces we occupy.”