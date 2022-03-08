Goyo Found Herself While Rapping About Her Ancestors

Born Gloria Martinez, Goyo released Somos Pacifico in the company of her husband, Carlos “Tostao” Valencia, and her brother, Miguel “Slow” Martinez, in 2006. ChocQuibTown's music debut and Goyo’s first studio brainchild was an independently backed album inspired by their native Condoto-Chocó. It let the world know about a tiny place beating with the pulse of Black Colombia. More than 15 years later, Goyo continues to speak to the spirit of Colombia’s Chocó Department via music. She recently premiered her En Letra De Otro special, which doubles as her debut solo album and the first female-focused episode from the HBO concert series. The visual project follows Goyo’s upbringing around Condoto and shines a light on the people and places that helped produce her and shape her artistry.