These Are The Black Women Who Made Pop-Culture History

Black people are lit. It’s a fact that Black people already know and celebrate on a daily basis. Black History Month exists as a yearly reminder to everyone else that we’re lit. It’s the time of year where we have to remind each other that this great nation would not be what it is today if we were not in it. Black people have left their mark on just about every industry and other part of our culture, from politics and society to technology and entertainment.
Regarding the latter category, we’ve been laser-focused on the ways in which Black people, especially Black women, are not receiving recognition for their accomplishments at a rate they deserve. This awards season has proved to be particularly disappointing in terms of representation. We’ve had to write way too many pieces about women of color being snubbed.
In the spirit of celebration, I think it’s only right to shift focus — if only for a moment — to focus on the positive. It’s time to pay some attention to achievements we’ve made instead of the ones that have been denied to us. So, without further ado, these are the Black women who made entertainment history, paving the way for the next generation to break records and set trends of their own.
