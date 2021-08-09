From Underground To The Runway: Reggaeton’s Influence On Mass Fashion

Bad Bunny’s stylist Storm Pablo says that, in the past few years, it’s been increasingly easier to pull samples from luxury fashion houses to dress the artist. But back in 2018, when the two started working together and Bad Bunny hadn’t yet reached Billboard’s top spot, it was a struggle. “They’d ask me, ‘Who is that?’,” says Pablo, who also works with Jhay Cortez. Now, he’s able to dress Bad Bunny in Louis Vuitton, Ann Demeulemeester, Rick Owens, and Balmain. As he rises through the charts, Pablo says that Bad Bunny’s musical authority has grown parallel to his fashion credibility, securing him features and interviews with W Magazine, GQ, and The New York Times Magazine.