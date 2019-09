Louis Vuitton x Supreme Is Officially Cancelled

The issue of crowd control has become something of a theme: an earlier attempt to establish a New York pop-up at 25 Bond Street was resoundingly rejected by the area's community board due to residents "expressing their outrage that such an event was being proposed for this quiet street." The collection was eventually scheduled to drop at Supreme's own longtime SoHo location this Friday. Two days in advance, the line of customers already stretched around the block, Hypebeast reports, adding that NYPD was called to the scene as the area's shop owners complained of the people blocking their storefronts.