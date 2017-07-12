Louis Vuitton x Supreme Is Officially Cancelled

Well, it was good while it lasted. Days before the launch of the Supreme x Louis Vuitton New York pop up, Louis Vuitton has shut down all sales of the covetable collection.
The eagerly anticipated collaboration between the luxury and streetwear giants pre-launched at several global pop-ups on June 30, drawing large crowds eager to snag pieces from the limited-edition release. This enthusiastic demand also cultivated an extreme resale market and garnered the support of celeb hypebeasts, like Justin Bieber and David Beckham. Despite this clear success, Louis Vuitton client services recently confirmed in an email to Hypebeast that the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection "will no longer be sold in any stores or online."
The pop up directory located on the Louis Vuitton website further reflects the complete closure.
Interestingly, the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Los Angeles location appeared to have been shut down several days before this announcement. Its July 7th closure coincided with a minor crowd incident that drew police at 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Times reports.
The issue of crowd control has become something of a theme: an earlier attempt to establish a New York pop-up at 25 Bond Street was resoundingly rejected by the area's community board due to residents "expressing their outrage that such an event was being proposed for this quiet street." The collection was eventually scheduled to drop at Supreme's own longtime SoHo location this Friday. Two days in advance, the line of customers already stretched around the block, Hypebeast reports, adding that NYPD was called to the scene as the area's shop owners complained of the people blocking their storefronts.
If these issues drove the cancellation, why were online sales also shuttered? Louis Vuitton's reasoning is still unknown. Representatives for the French luxury fashion house did not respond to requests for comment at time of publication. One thing's for sure: this abbreviated life cycle is certain to drive resale prices even higher.
