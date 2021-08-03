Bad Bunny Left His Mark On Music: Now He’s Giving Young People Their Chance

Bad Bunny is a veteran of youth-oriented organizing, specifically through his Good Bunny Foundation that exists to help the advancement of Puerto Rican youth through financially backing art programs and sports initiatives. “The goal is to motivate others. ,” says Bad Bunny. “It feels good to be able to give back to people who do so much for me. The Latinx community. The Puerto Rican community. It's always an honor to be a part of positive things going on.”