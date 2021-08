Bad Bunny Left His Mark On Music: Now He’s Giving Young People Their Chance

True to form, the fashion collaboration that was created to market this fund, is as brash as Bad Bunny’s own style. “We played with the Cheetos theme and the colors. It was something more fun and pressure free, we weren’t trying to fit into a trend or create one. We did it for fun and for the people.” The extremely limited-edition Adidas leisurewear collection, that you can only access with Cheeto-dust-covered fingers (really, truly, check out the instructions here ) includes an animal print “Chester-orange” tracksuit and two jerseys inspired by Bad Bunny’s personal style and Chester’s orange colorway. The clothes are available to purchase on August 6.