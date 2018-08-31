Rapper Bad Bunny Couldn't Care Less What You Think About His Nail Art

And as grateful as he is for the support in standing up for his individuality, he wants his fans to realize that they have it within themselves to do the same. "I make music. People see an artist who’s sure of himself, and that's what I want them to learn from me," he says. "I have always been confident in myself, even before I became famous. I believed in myself, I didn’t change who I was to get people to love me, and for that reason, my fans connected with me."