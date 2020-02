It's no accident that Lopez's daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz , was bathed in the light of the symbol for womanhood as it covered the stage when the mother-daughter duo began the final phase of their performance — with diverse children's choir and Shakira on the drums (quick and welcome reminder that women can play drums!). The song choice had a not-at-all subtle message also: "Let's Get Loud" mashed up with a moment of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." It was a call to women, a nod that says we see you, but it was also a moment for Dreamers and immigrants, who have faced incredible adversity under the Trump administration . Many noticed that the kids performing with them were in what looked like small cages, evoking the sense that Lopez and Shakira were urging immigrants to speak up about the abuses they have suffered under the administration's brutal family separation policy. They also used the moment to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.