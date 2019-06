Shakira Has The Biggest World Cup Song Of Them All. Here's How She Did It.

They began a shift to massive artists with global appeal, with Ricky Martin in 1998, who recorded the Official Song just as his international star was rising. Something about the success of Martin’s “Cup of Live” must have resonated, because after him, FIFA steered hard into choosing international stars , starting with the Europop singer Anastasia who worked with the-superproducer Glen Ballard (Alanis Morrissette, Dave Matthews Band) on the 2000 song, “Boom.” They tapped Ill Divo and Toni Braxton in 2006 and, of course, Shakira in 2010. Pitbull with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte took it in 2014, and in 2018 it was Nicky Jam on a track featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi and produced by Diplo. FIFA’s aim: yielding an official anthem that players and the audience will dance and react to, with a performer to build a pre-tournament kick-off event around, dominating global charts from radio to streaming. They want to be everywhere during the World Cup and having an official song that’s well-liked helps them do it.