Here we are. It’s June 2019 and the most anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup™ ever has finally reached the beautiful stadiums of this edition’s host country: France.
The stakes are high in this World Cup. Women’s football is finally receiving the attention it deserves and brands are showing their support loud and clear. Like Visa and their dedicated global campaign "One Moment Can Change The Game", which highlights their support of female athletes. Their goal? "To level the playing field and become a catalyst to create positive change in women’s football," according to Suzy Brown, Visa's marketing director, UK and Ireland.
Advertisement
With so many amazing teams participating, why limit your support to your home country? Spread the love and show your support for women's football worldwide with our phone backgrounds. There are 10 countries to choose from, simply hit save and show your support for your fave team.
So...who will you be supporting this summer?
ENGLAND
Why They Deserve Your Support
If it’s not coming home this summer, when will it? With a freshly rewritten World Cup anthem, and names like Kirby and Williamson on the roster, England are in for a good ride this summer.
If it’s not coming home this summer, when will it? With a freshly rewritten World Cup anthem, and names like Kirby and Williamson on the roster, England are in for a good ride this summer.
Who To Look Out For
The English national team is definitely one to follow if you want to be mesmerised by tactical tricks. Not to forget is Lucy Bronze, a Team Visa player, who will be there on the pitch strategising the game one dribble at a time.
The English national team is definitely one to follow if you want to be mesmerised by tactical tricks. Not to forget is Lucy Bronze, a Team Visa player, who will be there on the pitch strategising the game one dribble at a time.
NIGERIA
Why They Deserve Your Support
Nigeria's Super Falcons have been dominating the African Women’s Championship since 1991. Present at every FIFA Women’s World Cup™ but yet to make it past the group stages, Nigeria is coming to play with a solid team, composed of a great age mix and therefore very balanced.
Nigeria's Super Falcons have been dominating the African Women’s Championship since 1991. Present at every FIFA Women’s World Cup™ but yet to make it past the group stages, Nigeria is coming to play with a solid team, composed of a great age mix and therefore very balanced.
The big media fuss generated by the new kit design last year still resonates with the Falcons, who will be proudly sporting the white and green chevron print.
Who To Keep An Eye On
Definitely the team’s saviour: goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Definitely the team’s saviour: goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie.
GERMANY
Why They Deserve Your Support
The German national team needs no introduction. The two-time world champions are among the strongest in the world, mirroring their male counterparts. Although the road to France this year has been anything but smooth, Germany scored the most goals in the qualifiers.
The German national team needs no introduction. The two-time world champions are among the strongest in the world, mirroring their male counterparts. Although the road to France this year has been anything but smooth, Germany scored the most goals in the qualifiers.
Advertisement
Who To Look Out For
Sadly one of our faves, Dzsenifer Marozsán is out with an injury to her toe but you should check in with Alexandra Popp, the powerful striker, in her absence.
Sadly one of our faves, Dzsenifer Marozsán is out with an injury to her toe but you should check in with Alexandra Popp, the powerful striker, in her absence.
Even if they didn’t perform at their best last tournament, Germany is definitely a team that will make your heart beat faster this summer.
FRANCE
Why They Deserve Your Support
As tournament host, France has a strong spotlight shining over its head. Despite a struggling past, the team has established itself as a mid-tier pack over the course of the new millennium.
As tournament host, France has a strong spotlight shining over its head. Despite a struggling past, the team has established itself as a mid-tier pack over the course of the new millennium.
Dominating most of the last FIFA Women’s World Cup™, the team eventually lost out to Germany in the quarter finals. With a squad composed almost entirely of Olympique Lyonnais' key players, we can be sure to see the French fight hard this summer.
Who To Keep An Eye On
Beware of Amandine Henry – not for nothing does the defensive midfielder sport the captain's armband – and Eugénie Le Sommer, a Team Visa player with a strong track record for winning penalties. Vive la France!
Beware of Amandine Henry – not for nothing does the defensive midfielder sport the captain's armband – and Eugénie Le Sommer, a Team Visa player with a strong track record for winning penalties. Vive la France!
SCOTLAND
Why They Deserve Your Support
Having recently broken attendance records for their home match against Jamaica, the Scottish national team is a newcomer to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Sporting a beautiful pink jersey, these players will come to play hard.
Having recently broken attendance records for their home match against Jamaica, the Scottish national team is a newcomer to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Sporting a beautiful pink jersey, these players will come to play hard.
Who To Keep An Eye On
Ever since manager Shelley Kerr took on the team, the Scots have been improving massively and are looking to prove themselves on French grounds. Their performance will be crucial for the growth of women’s football in Scotland – but with players like Erin Cuthbert and Team Visa's Kim Little on the pitch, there's nothing to worry about.
Ever since manager Shelley Kerr took on the team, the Scots have been improving massively and are looking to prove themselves on French grounds. Their performance will be crucial for the growth of women’s football in Scotland – but with players like Erin Cuthbert and Team Visa's Kim Little on the pitch, there's nothing to worry about.
Advertisement
BRAZIL
Why They Deserve Your Support
The Brazilian team has played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ since 1991. They win everything in South America every single year and in 2015 took part in a massive protest against Brazil's football federation, after the first woman to lead the country’s national team was unfairly fired. Oof, they have history!
The Brazilian team has played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ since 1991. They win everything in South America every single year and in 2015 took part in a massive protest against Brazil's football federation, after the first woman to lead the country’s national team was unfairly fired. Oof, they have history!
Who To Keep An Eye On
Marta, Formiga and Cristiane are just three of the legendary players Brazil has bred. They will appear on the pitch this summer alongside Camila, a younger generation defender who is facing her first FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Get ready to samba!
Marta, Formiga and Cristiane are just three of the legendary players Brazil has bred. They will appear on the pitch this summer alongside Camila, a younger generation defender who is facing her first FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Get ready to samba!
JAMAICA
Why They Deserve Your Support
Probably the team with the coolest nickname, Jamaica's Reggae Girlz are first-timers at the tournament. Just five years ago, the team was disbanded due to a lack of funding – then Cedella Marley (yes, THAT Marley) came to the rescue, raising money, drumming up support and even recording a song with her brothers. After a journey like that, the Reggae Girlz arrive in France already national heroes.
Probably the team with the coolest nickname, Jamaica's Reggae Girlz are first-timers at the tournament. Just five years ago, the team was disbanded due to a lack of funding – then Cedella Marley (yes, THAT Marley) came to the rescue, raising money, drumming up support and even recording a song with her brothers. After a journey like that, the Reggae Girlz arrive in France already national heroes.
Who To Keep An Eye On
The Swaby sisters both made the team and are looking to make history alongside Khadija Shaw, if her unlucky last-minute injury allows it.
The Swaby sisters both made the team and are looking to make history alongside Khadija Shaw, if her unlucky last-minute injury allows it.
USA
Why They Deserve Your Support
The USWNT has been at the forefront of the women’s football revolution and made headlines recently after filing a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for gender discrimination. If you consider yourself a feminist, the three-captain squad is the one for you.
The USWNT has been at the forefront of the women’s football revolution and made headlines recently after filing a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for gender discrimination. If you consider yourself a feminist, the three-captain squad is the one for you.
Who To Keep An Eye On
It’s hard to pick just one player to be excited about. Both the starting squad and the benchies can run through a wall and remain unharmed. Not to forget, though, are Alex Morgan’s tears of joy when winning 2015’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™.
It’s hard to pick just one player to be excited about. Both the starting squad and the benchies can run through a wall and remain unharmed. Not to forget, though, are Alex Morgan’s tears of joy when winning 2015’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™.
JAPAN
Why They Deserve Your Support
Women’s football in Japan is crazy. Nadeshiko Japan ladies are followed more than the men’s team and are the first Asian team to have won a football World Cup, beating the USA on penalties in 2011. It's a young squad but enthusiasm can do wonders on the pitch – and is uplifting to watch.
Women’s football in Japan is crazy. Nadeshiko Japan ladies are followed more than the men’s team and are the first Asian team to have won a football World Cup, beating the USA on penalties in 2011. It's a young squad but enthusiasm can do wonders on the pitch – and is uplifting to watch.
Who To Keep An Eye On
This is where Rumi Utsugi steps in. She’s the oldest on the team and lifted the cup at the 2011 edition of the tournament.
This is where Rumi Utsugi steps in. She’s the oldest on the team and lifted the cup at the 2011 edition of the tournament.
NETHERLANDS
Why They Deserve Your Support
Despite a shaky past and only two FIFA Women's World Cup™ appearances, the Dutch team are fighting hard to mark their place on the pitch. In 2017 they were crowned European champions, and we're rooting for them to go one better this summer. You can't miss them – the Oranjes' neon bright jersey lights up the tournament!
Despite a shaky past and only two FIFA Women's World Cup™ appearances, the Dutch team are fighting hard to mark their place on the pitch. In 2017 they were crowned European champions, and we're rooting for them to go one better this summer. You can't miss them – the Oranjes' neon bright jersey lights up the tournament!
Who To Keep An Eye On
Sari Van Veenendaal is one of the few goalies to sport the captain's armband. Based on her performance with Arsenal this season, we should all point our eyes at her.
Sari Van Veenendaal is one of the few goalies to sport the captain's armband. Based on her performance with Arsenal this season, we should all point our eyes at her.
Tune into BBC One to view the live games until Sunday 7th July 2019.