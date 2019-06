We Celebrate World Cup Fandom With These Striking Face Painting Looks

Excitingly, the Women's World Cup starts tomorrow to solidify our country's love (and possibly belief) in football and the national team. With England seeded fourth out of 24 countries, we have a genuine chance of making the semis again – if not the final. Scotland is also competing but it isn't just about them... The UK's beautiful multiculturalism always results in a merry row of rainbow flags dancing along every pub bar and rippling out of flat windows.