Outfit Inspo To Style Your World Cup Shirt, However You'll Be Watching

The Women's World Cup is almost here, folks, and with a heatwave imminent and the sweet sound of cold cans being cracked open, we're beyond thrilled for a long hot summer of watching women from 24 countries tear up the pitch in the hopes of being 2019's champions. The England team, led by captain Steph Houghton, are actually in with a shot of taking the title, so while we followed Gareth Southgate's boys with pride last summer, we're excited to get behind a team that might just bring it all the way home.