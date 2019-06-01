The season for trudging around muddy fields, drinking overpriced beer and hearing some of our fave hits live (Solange's "Stay Flo"...what more could you ask for?) is upon us. Attempting to navigate the typically turbulent British weather while trying to pull off an epic look can be a trying task. Fear not, we've got you covered with a selection of items set to kickstart a summer full of festival antics.
Comfortable, playful and chic is the aim of the game. The team have been lusting after the summer's coveted psychedelic tie-dye, as well as embracing whimsical accessories and, of course, sensible footwear.
Dive into this month's pick of R29 staffers' festival favourites and take a peek at the pieces we plan to have on rotation this summer, while singing off-key in a crowded field.
I love all the JW Anderson x Converse collaborations and this multicoloured glitter pair feels one part festival, two parts clown. Perfect.
Short-sightedness won’t stop me enjoying my favourite acts from the back of the crowd. Cue these sunny Ace & Tate prescription sunglasses.
Sure, in 2019 it’s infinitely cooler to look to Glasto ‘95 than Woodstock ‘69 for your festival inspiration, but this retro floral print (the colours!) from Dodo Bar Or is heavenly. I’ll be pairing it with...
I’ll tuck the top in and wear with bare legs while it’s warm, and add a matching denim jacket and tights come winter.
Of course it wouldn’t be festival season without copious amounts of mud. These Ilse Jacobsen booties have been on my radar for years but All Points East this weekend is a good enough excuse to finally invest.
A hat at a festival is essential. Perfect if you’re trying to hide shoddily washed hair or glitter embedded in your scalp.
This print and colour simply screams festival ready, plus there's no way my friends won't spot me in the crowd if I happen to go walkabout.
I spotted these while on holiday in New York and it was lust at first sight. I would wear them constantly throughout summer, paired with a longline denim skirt and tie-dye camisole or a spaghetti strap dress. Weather permitting, obviously...
I always regret not bringing some sort of light shirt or cardigan to a festival. The painful trek home can take forever and I always get quite chilly. This cardigan is such a beautiful colour and would be my hero at the end of the night.
I'm going to Glastonbury for the first time this year and I have to think smart (yes, I'm an organiser). These Hunter boots will probably be my best friends for four days grooving to Lauryn Hill and Janet Jackson, and I'll get double the wear with a cute midi dress back in London.
Festivals are a good reason to buy a new pair of affordable sunglasses (I think?). I'm not a massive fan of 'futuristic' shapes and these Oscar Deen sunnies are classic, interesting and good quality. Whether the sun is shining or it’s pissing down with rain, I'm planning on pretty much always having these on me.
Who doesn't love denim shorts? They're probably the most comfortable item to wear when moving (and dancing) around a lot.
I always bring clothes that I don’t mind getting dirty, and they have to be super functional and comfortable. Perhaps it’s my years in rainy Donegal but I’m not a fan of wellies so I would instead bring these cheap and cheerful neon trainers. I’m an optimist!
I know there are lots of cute belt-bag options out there but when your tent isn't close by and going to the bar risks losing your friends, I prefer to have something compact. Enter TACTICAL, whose bags are handy, hardwearing and affordable! This camo print is my favourite.
Jumpsuits are a disaster in most portable toilets and jeans take forever to dry if they get wet so I’m a big fan of shorts and dresses for festival wear. These denim shorts are quite a good fit and dark enough to hide any grass stains. If the temperature drops just pair with tights or knee-high socks and go a little bit crazier with your top half.
My lez bag is my favourite item I’ve bought in years. What can I say, we queers love a carabiner. It’s like a fanny pack but better – originally bought last year after seeing it on my friend, I’ve used it nearly every day. Urban Outfitters recently attempted to rip off the design which makes sense, because it’s such a great bag, but is also awful. Support your local creators instead! Buy from the source!
There is nothing you need more at a festival than a pair of clean pants. While I’m loyal to a bulk buy from M&S, when fresh knickers feel like a luxury (as they do on day three of a festival) you may as well make them good ones. I love Birdsong, I love Clio Peppiatt, and I dearly love these embroidered knickers.
Like so many, I am a Birkenstock loyalist. The moment it’s warm enough to put away your winter coat, I haul out the trusty sandal that’s so lovingly contoured itself to my weirdly long and thin feet. I’m particularly drawn to the addition of another (!!) strap on these bad boys. Think of the support. Phwoar!