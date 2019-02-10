Ricky Martin Is No Longer Livin' La Vida Loca — He's Doing Something Way Better

Ricky Martin may be done playing Gianni Versace's lover Antonio D'Amico in the Emmy-nominated series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, but he's nowhere finished with being in the spotlight. He brought us the hit song "Livin' La Vida Loca" in 1999, and now, Ricky Martin has full plate full in 2019, with exciting appearances, big family news, and lots of charitable work.
On February 10, Martin will perform the opening number at the 61st Grammy Awards alongside Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Young Thug, and Arturo Sandoval — a huge deal considering how rarely Latin artists are represented onstage at the Grammys. While none of the aforementioned artists have hinted at what they'll perform at Music's Biggest Night, I'm hopeful it'll be some combination of "La Copa de la Vida" (the song he performed at the Grammys 20 years ago) and Cabello's hit, "Havana."
While Martin will have millions of fans tuning in, there's one new fan he's particularly excited about: his newborn daughter, Lucia. That's right, in between rehearsals, Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are on diaper duty with the newest addition to their family, who made her Instagram debut on New Year's Eve.
"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Martin wrote before the ball dropped. "It has been a special time for us, and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us."
??Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. ?? We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤
Martin and Yosef also have twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, and they hope that, together, they can help abolish social stigmas around LQBTQ+ parents.
"A lot of people tell me, 'Well, your kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,' and I'm like, 'Yes, because I want to normalize this,'" Martin told Out. "I want people to look at me and see a family and say, 'There's nothing wrong with that.' It's part of my mission. It's part of my kids' mission, as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies, and I tell them we are part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom."
Activism is an important part of Martin's household. The star also has the Ricky Martin Foundation, which supports anti-human trafficking efforts in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Since Hurricane Maria devastated much of his native Puerto Rico, Martin and his foundation have also been raising money to rebuild damaged homes. According to Billboard, Martin hopes to have restored 225 structures by this fall; and, while that seems ambitious, he's already helped some families settle into their new houses.
While Martin's life may not be as "loca" as it once was, it seems that these days, he's filling his time with what matters most: family, philanthropy and, of course, the occasional bon-bon-shaking performance. We can only imagine what exciting things he does next.
