Every Career Milestone Jennifer Lopez Deserves To Celebrate For Her 50th Birthday

If you ever thought 50 was an age at which a woman thinks she should slow down and enjoy the fruits of her labor, you haven't seen Jennifer Lopez in action lately. She could be relaxing, focusing on her many behind-the-scenes business endeavors, planning her fourth wedding. But no, she is up on the stage working it more than any of us did at 18, and we should expect no less, given what we've seen of J.Lo's career drive for the past three decades.
In those decades, Lopez had had a lot of highs: From "Waiting for Tonight" to "Medicine" (her 17th No. 1 dance hit), she has been a staple in the clubs. We still hold a special place in our hearts for The Wedding Planner, not to mention her critically acclaimed roles in Out of Sight and Selena. The stripper revenge flick Hustlers looks to be another promising notch on her belt.
That's not to say it's been smooth sailing since day 1 for Jenny from the Block.
When Lopez first auditioned to be a Fly Girl on In Living Color at age 20, she didn't even make the cut. But through movie flops, ignored albums, and failed marriages, she has shown what happens when you power through your losses and move on to the next thing. You wind up being able to celebrate your 50th birthday with a 32-date tour.
"I try not to think about age," she told Ellen DeGeneres last year. "I go more with how I feel inside, and I feel very youthful and energetic. I feel like I have a lot of energy still."
In celebration of that energy, let's look back at J.Lo's career timeline.