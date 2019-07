Every Career Milestone Jennifer Lopez Deserves To Celebrate For Her 50th Birthday

If you ever thought 50 was an age at which a woman thinks she should slow down and enjoy the fruits of her labor, you haven't seen Jennifer Lopez in action lately. She could be relaxing, focusing on her many behind-the-scenes business endeavors, planning her fourth wedding. But no, she is up on the stage working it more than any of us did at 18, and we should expect no less, given what we've seen of J.Lo's career drive for the past three decades.