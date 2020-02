As comfortable as he is in his personal style, the artist, who you may recognise from Cardi B's chart topping hit "I Like It", is still surprised when he experiences society's toxic masculinity firsthand. Recently, Ocasio took to Twitter to share his anger when a nail salon in Spain denied him service because of his gender. He shared a photo of the location and called it out, tweeting, “I just wanted to tell you all that I went to this shitty place to get my nails done (manicure + colour), and they told me NO because I’m a MAN. I don’t know what to think, but it's very unfortunate. What year is it? Fucking 1960?” The rapper received lots of support from his fans, who praised him as a "gender norm-breaking icon," but with that came homophobic comments and questions about his sexuality. In response, he deleted his Twitter account completely.