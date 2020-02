You Have To See J.Lo’s “Shattered Glass” Nails

As the Hustlers star took the stage, she iconically gripped the stripper pole wearing a custom-Swarovski crystal manicure that was as dazzling as her Versace ensemble. The look came courtesy of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik , who glued dozens of crystals over her nails to create a custom, shattered-glass design that matched her outfit progression on stage. “I love making nails like jewellery," he said. "To do that, we used Swarovski crystals in various shapes and applied them sporadically over the top like fractured glass." But there was one detail that really set this design apart. "We finished with white striping in between the crystals to set it off," said Bachik.