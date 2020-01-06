J.Lo’s French Manicure Got The Prettiest After-Party Upgrade

After hitting the Golden Globes red carpet in a show-stopping gown and unforgettable braided updo, Jennifer Lopez could have sat out for the remainder of the night's glam. But, being J.Lo and all, the star was just getting started serving looks — and her shimmery after-party manicure is proof.
The Best Supporting Actress nominee, who arrived at the Golden Globes wearing a classic, ombré French manicure, went back to celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after the ceremony for a quick upgrade before she hit the after-parties.
To match the 70s-inspired Zuhair Murad feather white gown she wore to the CCA event, Bachik layered a gold-and-silver shimmery topcoat over her existing ombré French manicure. The quick, subtle addition gave her nails a party-appropriate disco effect without having to soak off her tips and start over.
Paired with half-up, half-down curls, larger-than-life lashes, and feathered sleeves, the look was fun, festive, and surprisingly low maintenance — not to mention, the perfect fix the next time our gel manicure chips or fades.
