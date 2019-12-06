When it comes to unveiling album art, most artists post the image to their social media feeds and call it a day. But Harry Styles is not most artists. The singer took to Twitter to perform an elaborate unboxing of his album, Fine Line, which includes unexpected nudes, elaborate hand gestures, and some of the best nail art we've seen on the star since his two-toned SNL manicure.
As the singer's hands slide into the frame to unwrap the packaging, you'll immediately notice his fingernails are each painted a cheery yellow complete with hand-drawn smiley faces. "FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13," he tweeted. Fans quickly shared their excitement over the manicure, with many asking Styles to reveal the shade. "EXCUSE ME HARRY WHAT IS THE COLOR NAME OF YOUR NAIL POLISH PLEASE?" wrote one fan, while another tweeted, "A lot of people on my tl are like 'HARRY IS NAKED OMG YOU CANT DO THAT TO ME SIR' meanwhile i’m admiring his yellow painted nails."
This certainly isn't the first time Styles' nail art has been a topic of conversation. Before his SNL manicure, his multi-coloured nails stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, and he was regularly rocking black nail polish back in 2016.
Now, with a world tour on the horizon and possibly more music videos to come, we're excited to see what other nail-art looks might be in store for the artist. In the meantime, if you're looking to recreate his latest yellow mani — like the rest of the Twittersphere — we've included our best guesses on the polish shade, below.
