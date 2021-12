Tías Are the Second Moms We Didn’t Deserve—It’s Time They Get Their Flowers

Growing up queer in Puerto Rico , I was fortunate enough to not have a traditional tragic coming out journey. I’ve known who I am since I was young. After my mom moved away to New York, my titi Maritza was the one to buy my very first Ariel Barbie doll and hid me away from the boys so I could play in peace. She saw beyond gender, and she was the first person to show me that I could be myself without any repercussions. Titi Maritza was a pillar for that. But she wasn’t alone. She, titi Luce, and titi Migdalia were jefas, in every sense of the word, and they taught me how to be one as well. Titi Maritza was one of the first women in her community to start a business at home, with my other tías following shortly after. When I was 10 years old, I worked for her, taking inventory, selling candy or juices, and counting the money. I didn’t know it then, but I was gaining skills that would prove to be valuable much later.