How to Venerate Your Ancestors Year-Round

I venerate my ancestors through venerating my body and my womb. When I care for myself, I care for all my ancestors who didn't have the privilege to care for themselves. One way I practice ancestor veneration is through my form of bathing. Almost every day, I walk into my temazcalli, the sweat bath, and I give thanks for my breath, my life, and my children. I thank my tatarabuela Josefa, who was forced to marry at the age of 14, for guiding me in my resilience. I thank my tatarabuelo, a Nahua entrepreneur who learned Spanish so that he could grow his business and buy land, for his ingenuity. And I thank my bisabuela Rafaela for her determination. I visualize my breath as theirs. I feel their breath in the steam, and I allow it to give me life.