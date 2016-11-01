Not a day goes by that I don’t feel thankful that I qualified for DACA. But the program also has its downsides: It only lasts for two years. And, since renewing is a long process, it’s wise to start it three to six months in advance. That means the “safe” zone in which I can go about my life without worrying about my immigration status is really more like a year and a half. And once the two years are over, you’re never guaranteed that you will qualify again.



Also under DACA, you can leave the country but may not be allowed back in. The travel restrictions mean I have missed every Christmas with my relatives since I moved here 15 years ago. In the Philippines, we were surrounded by family. I saw my cousins nearly every day in Manila, and we often spent our weekends in my grandparents’ house in Angeles City, about two hours away. It has been eight years since I last saw them.



When my extended family takes an international trip, I have to sit it out. I even missed my brother’s wedding in Greece in 2012. My sister, a green card holder, was able to see my brother walk down the aisle with his wife. The rest of us had to FaceTime the first dance.

