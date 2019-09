My immigration status doesn't just affect my relationships with my family. Marriage is the most viable option for gaining permanent residency. That puts a lot of pressure on my relationship with my partner. Though I love him and can see a future with him, we’ve only been dating for two years. If it weren't for my immigration status, I might not have had to bring up the subject of marriage so soon.I try to stay positive, telling myself that legal status will come someday. But as I watch my aunts and uncles grow older, I think of the time we’ve spent apart and how I’ll never get those days back.The irony is, I can’t vote for my future. What I can do is talk about my experience and how being a DREAMer has changed my life. DACA has given me so many opportunities, even as it has taken others away. I am thankful every day that I got into the program — so many immigrants have it much harder than I have — but as a productive member of society, and one who has grown up here, the line separating me from those who are citizens by birth seems thin.I’m telling my story now because of those other immigrants in a much more precarious situation than me, and for the tens of thousands of young people living in this country who were denied DREAMer status. As the election draws closer, it’s more important than ever that those who can vote do.So I'm asking you, as a U.S. citizen: Do it for me. Do it for your friend, or your family member. Do it for everyone who doesn’t have the right to. We matter, too, and our future is in your hands.