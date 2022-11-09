As an Ecuadorian Immigrant, My Home Has Always Been Aquí y Allá

But despite the sneers, I was a seven-year-old talking machine. On a scorching summer day, I remember joining my mom at the laundromat. As she started to wash clothes, I prepared to read my Dr. Seuss’s book when a lady sat next to me and asked me my name. Naturally, I took this as an invitation to tell her my whole life story. I told her what grade I was in and where my family came from. And then I nonchalantly dropped this bomb: “Y es que no tenemos los papeles.” I was unaware of the shame and danger in the words I had just spoken, but I soon learned. My mom turned to me instantly. With her eyes burning through my soul, she told me to tell the woman goodbye as we scurried away. “Nunca más digas que no tenemos papeles,” she demanded.