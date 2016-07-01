Could You Pass The U.S. Citizenship Test?

For many people born in the United States, holiday weekends, like the Fourth of July, for instance, go hand in hand with fireworks, hamburgers, and relaxing. But when it comes to the history behind national holidays — and America in general — many of us are woefully uninformed.
A recent poll from Ipsos Public Affairs, which surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, found that only 35% of respondents scored an "A" on questions included in the U.S. citizenship test, USA Today reports. The poll defined an "A" as answering five out of five questions right.
Some of the questions that stumped respondents included inquiries about the Federalist Papers — one question on the naturalization test asks you to name one of its authors — and why Benjamin Franklin is remembered in U.S. history. Respondents correctly answered some of the questions, though, like the date the Declaration of Independence was signed (July 4, 1776) and why the U.S. flag has 13 stripes (they're a representation of the 13 original colonies).
In celebration of Independence Day, we've rounded up some of the potential questions from the naturalization test, via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. Would you be able to pass the U.S. citizenship test today? Take our quiz below and find out!
