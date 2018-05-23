“I've learned to interpret the question as ‘What ethnic group are you because you look kind of maybe Irish but I can't quite pinpoint what you are? WHAT ARE YOU?!’ I moved to the U.S. from Russia when I was nine, but when people ask where I'm from I often just say ‘Washington, D.C.,’ since that's where I primarily grew up. Since that's often followed up with quizzical looks, and I often find myself explaining that I'm originally from Russia. Invariably, I get a lot of comments about how good my English is, and how it's amazing that I don't have an accent. These comments might be meant as a compliment, but I find them really insensitive because not everyone who has origins in another country has an accent. It also makes me feel uncomfortable and defensive of people who immigrate here and don't speak English as well, or at all.” — Natalie