After that harsh public rejection, DeAnna became the fourth ever Bachelorette in 2008, where she met her future fiance Jesse Csincsak. Although she did not give her first impression rose to Jesse or tell Chris Harrison she'd just met her husband on limo night, like Clare did with Dale, it was obvious early on that DeAnna had the strongest connection with Jesse. But there were red flags that DeAnna ignored along the way: Jesse’s career as a professional snowboarder didn't mesh well with DeAnna’s lifestyle, and her family was incredibly skeptical of the relationship. Still, she was set on Jesse, so he made it to her season's finale alongside lovable single dad Jason Mesnick (who ended up becoming the next Bachelor). Fans were not too happy when, during that finale, she allowed Jason to get down on one knee before rejecting him. And they were equally upset that she accepted Jesse’s proposal. As we know now, DeAnna and Jesse broke up just a few months later.