In promos, it seems like a frustrated Clare is voicing her anger at the "oldest Bachelorette" comment to a producer, since she said "men like that" and not "men like you." But there's plenty of evidence to indicate that she will take that man to task face-to-face, and that it's Yosef behind the comments. In another clip, she can be seen speaking to Yosef who says, "I'm not done yet." Clare responds, "You are done. Get out of here." In the promo at the end of episode 2, Yosef can be seen telling Clare "I'm ashamed to be associated with you." In all three moments, she's wearing the same silver strappy dress, and unless she has to tell off two men in that episode, all signs point to Yosef being the troublemaker.