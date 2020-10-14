Once upon a time, there was Chad Johnson; more recently, there was Luke Parker. Every season of The Bachelorette has a villain, and fans are convinced they already know who’s going to stir the pot during Clare Crawley’s time on the show: 30-year-old medical device salesman Yosef Aborady. Chris Harrison has hinted as much in multiple interviews, and in one teaser, Aborady appears to yell, “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette.”
Crawley, known for putting Juan Pablo Galavis in his place during his 2014 season, fights back. “Guess what? I’m the oldest Bachelorette that’s standing here, that’s 39, that’s single because I didn’t settle for men like that,” she says. Aborady sinks into a couch, covering his face with his hands.
In a “Meet the Men” livestream, Harrison teased that Bachelor Nation should watch out for Aborady. “He doesn’t shy away from controversy this season. If there is something on Yosef’s mind, he’s gonna say it,” he said. “He has zero filter. He doesn’t mind who he says it in front of, and he doesn’t mind who he stirs the pot with, and I mean anybody.”
Aborady seems unphased by this description — maybe even proud. He shared the video on his Instagram, adding, “You say zero filter like it’s a bad thing” and a laughing emoji before plugging the new season.
Up until recently, Aborady worked as a manager for a medical equipment service and repair company in his hometown of Mobile, AL. He’s also a part-time model signed to the Alabama-based Barefoot Model & Talent Agency. According to his ABC bio, he loves cooking, checking out dance clubs, and spending time with his 4-year-old daughter, Zara. His Instagram is full of father-daughter snapshots, and he writes on numerous occasions that Zara has made him “a better man.”
“He wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his daughter,” Harrison said. Aborady was married in 2012 and, although things didn’t work out with Zara’s mother, he says they’re on good terms as co-parents.
With rumors that Crawley left with her frontrunner after a short few weeks and that Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams flew in to take over, it seems a theme of the season will be Crawley’s 31 men making very immediate impressions, for better or worse. If Aborady’s poised to be this season’s Luke P., we’ll find out soon enough.