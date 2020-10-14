That’s why we have to focus on the content of Clare and Dale’s conversations, which, again, were fairly thin, considering the buildup around their relationship. Dale and Clare interact three times over “Week 1.” Although the physicality of their introduction is maybe a series-best — the way Dale picks her up! — Clare learns nothing about Dale other than the fact that he is a “hugger.” Clare and Dale’s first conversation focuses on the her path to the Bachelorette and personal difficulties during the beginning of the pandemic. In response, Dale reveals he had trouble seeing his own immunocompromised sister during the shelter-at-home period, which is important — but more about Dale’s family than Dale. Personality-wise he reveals he is “an empath” and has been “shut down” to relationships for a while, which feels like standard first-date Bachelor Nation chatter. When Clare gives Dale the first impression rose, the conversion is solely about their mutual attraction.

