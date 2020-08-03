The Unprecedented Clare & Tayshia Bachelorette Drama & Rumors, Explained

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: CONGRATS TAYSHIA! ❤️ ET has learned Tayshia is the new #TheBachelorette. That doesn’t mean we won’t see Clare Crawley’s journey, and I can’t WAIT to watch them both. This will be a franchise first. Link in stories for everything we know... p.s. this pic is from my first interview with her, on her first group date back on @coltonunderwood’s season 🌹❤️🍷