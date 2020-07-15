Bachelorette Clare Crawley Has 25 New Future Husbands & They Finally Look Like They Do Their Own Taxes
Now that The Bachelorette season 16 is back up and running, here comes the fun part — ogling and social media creeping Bachelorette Clare Crawley's newest crop of suitors. And this time, it seems as though she finally has some men to choose from who have lived full lives and have actual mortgages.
Back in March, just hours before Crawley was due to meet contestants at the Bachelor Mansion, the show decided to halt production due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus. Now, the show has reportedly started back up, but because of the change in location (the sprawling La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California) and new timing, the Bachelorette team had announced that it would do some re-casting of the contestants. Fans (and even host Chris Harrison) also critiqued the previous cast's lack of age diversity — Crawley herself is the oldest Bachelorette in history at 39 — and hoped that ABC would give her some more mature men to choose from.
Of the original group of men, 17 were kept (excluding Matt James, who was tapped to be the next bachelor), and today, 25 new faces were added, totaling a whopping 42 potential future husbands for Crawley in total.
And it seems ABC took fans' advice. Revealed on Facebook, the additional hopefuls skew older than the previous group. In Crawley's original group of 32, only 9 were over 30, and now, 26 of her 42 men (over half) are 30 or over. The youngest, Noah, is 26, and the oldest, Jeremy, is 40.
Ahead, see the new batch of men who will be (safely and under COVID-19 protocols, of course) vying for Crawley's heart. Time to start placing your bets.