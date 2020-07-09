The Bachelorette Is Back On & Reportedly Filming Right Now

Clare Crawley is reportedly back on the path to finding love, and she’ll likely be closer to the 32 men than she ever had anticipated — but not in the typical Bachelor sense.
According to US Weekly, season 16 of The Bachelorette is back in production, but this time all in one place and with increased COVID-19 safety protocols.
The show will reportedly take place in the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, which won't be open to the public until September. It's huge, spanning 1,400 acres, and has 41 pools, 53 hot spas, 23 tennis courts, five golf courses and seven restaurants for Crawley and her suitors (as well as her beloved dogs) to spend time in.
Everyone will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine together for two weeks before filming even starts. Throughout the season, the cast and crew will stay onsite at the hotel, and everyone will be subject to regular temperature checks.
Chris Harrison loves to say that each season is "unlike anything we've ever seen before in Bachelor/ette history," but it’s safe to say that this time, he'll be right.