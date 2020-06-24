Bachelorette Clare Crawley Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship In Emotional Interview

Clare Crawley has not had the easiest ride as Bachelorette, what with her season getting postponed due to coronavirus and one of her suitors, Matt James, getting plucked to be The Bachelor before she ever had a chance to meet him. However, if her recent interview with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on Bachelor Happy Hour proves anything, it's that Crawley is used to going through hardship and coming out stronger on the other side. While many people know the hairstylist as the one who stood up to Bachelor Juan Pablo and later found romance with Benoit Beausejour-Savard on Bachelor Winter Games, she revealed her difficult backstory on the podcast, including the fact that she was previously in an abusive relationship.
“At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist's assistant when I first started doing hair,” she told the hosts. “I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel, like, the lowest of lows.”
However, she's coming out with these sensitive details now because she needs a fiancé who can handle it.
“I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I’ve been through,” she continued. “It’s been something that I’ve hidden for so many years, but until I’ve owned that part of my life and looked at the stuff I’ve been through as shame — to look at it as my superpower — and these are the things that have made the woman that I am today.”
People have been quick to point out that the initial list of men vying for Clare's heart skewed heavily young, which doesn't inspire confidence that she'll have a lot of mature, thoughtful, fully-grown men to choose from. She acknowledged this on Good Morning America back in March, and explained why her age is an asset.
"A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me it just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don't want, and what I won't settle for," she told the morning show.
And after months of waiting, she's finally ready to kick off her journey. She teased on the podcast that she's been given a date for the start of filming, and we should expect her quest for love to begin "very, very soon."
