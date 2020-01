During the premiere of any Bachelor season , one of the major events to look forward to is the presentation of the first impression rose. Sure, the limo arrivals are silly, and someone will probably “steal” the lead too many times during the cocktail party, but the first impression rose is when things turn serious. Everyone wants that rose... but they probably shouldn’t. In the history of The Bachelor , only one first impression rose winner has gone on to "win" the whole thing, and it was during a particularly odd year when it came to premiere night ritual. But there are a few other predictions fans could make based on who gets that first red bloom of the season.